Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to announce $88.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.90 million. Veritex posted sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $333.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.50 million to $334.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $386.10 million, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of VBTX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

