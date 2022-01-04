VersaBank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:VB)

VersaBank (TSE:VB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

VersaBank stock opened at C$15.06 on Tuesday. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$8.66 and a 12 month high of C$17.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$413.26 million and a PE ratio of 15.75.

VersaBank (TSE:VB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.3600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on VersaBank in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

