Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 525.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

VRTX stock opened at $222.53 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

