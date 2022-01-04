Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Viad worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Viad by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,419,000 after buying an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $915.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.