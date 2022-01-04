Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Dynavax Technologies worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $18,900,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after purchasing an additional 875,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

