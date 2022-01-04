Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA stock opened at $226.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.15 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

