Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,289 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after acquiring an additional 312,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 217,017 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $307,220,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

