Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.55 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,329,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $173.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $124.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

