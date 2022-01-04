Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.96 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Matador Resources worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.