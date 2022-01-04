Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 404,001 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1,441.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,001 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 415.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.