Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,576 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Teleflex by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,125,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,014,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

Teleflex stock opened at $334.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.79 and its 200-day moving average is $367.34. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

