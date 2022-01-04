Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.90.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

