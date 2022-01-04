VideoCoin One Day Volume Reaches $128,198.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $55.02 million and approximately $128,198.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded up 221,290.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1,581,114,918.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,737,899 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

