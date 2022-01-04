Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 178.0% in December

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMAR opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.91. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

