Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.80

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 4476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.
The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.38.
In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.
About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.