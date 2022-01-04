Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.80

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 4476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

