VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of VMW opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in VMware by 398.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

