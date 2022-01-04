Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

NYSE VOYA traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,475. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

