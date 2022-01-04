Wafra Inc. Buys 1,650 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $408.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

