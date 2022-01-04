Wafra Inc. Takes $42.02 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 281,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,018,000. M&T Bank makes up approximately 1.5% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Amundi bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $158,533,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $99,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,368,000 after buying an additional 511,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $34,948,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.52.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $158.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.30. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $125.45 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.