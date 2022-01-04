Wafra Inc. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,820,735. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $235.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.82.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

