Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Down to $42.95

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.95, but opened at $42.00. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 79,625 shares.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.