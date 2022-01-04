Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $500,487.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

