Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,402 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.75 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.