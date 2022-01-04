Wells Fargo & Company Cuts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $58.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

AIG opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,381,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

