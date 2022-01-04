Wells Fargo & Company Cuts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $58.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.
AIG opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.
In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,381,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,054 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
