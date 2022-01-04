Wells Fargo & Company Increases OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target to $33.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE OFG opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.38.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

