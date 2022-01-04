Wells Fargo & Company Increases OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target to $33.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
NYSE OFG opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.