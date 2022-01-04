Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

ROST has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of ROST opened at $113.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 31.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 71.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

