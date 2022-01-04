Wells Fargo & Company Trims BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price to $44.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.76. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,653. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

