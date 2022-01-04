Wells Fargo & Company Trims BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price to $44.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.76. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,653. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
