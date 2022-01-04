WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003896 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00369397 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.