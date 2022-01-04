Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.85

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.85 and traded as low as C$37.05. Winpak shares last traded at C$37.17, with a volume of 35,430 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$320.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

In other Winpak news, Director Ilkka Tapio Suominen bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$92,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$203,775. Insiders have purchased 2,670 shares of company stock valued at $98,852 in the last ninety days.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

