WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.99. 33,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 35,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.