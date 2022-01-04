WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.78

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.78 and last traded at $66.76, with a volume of 1044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.