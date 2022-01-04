Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the November 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,819.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $106.91 and a 1-year high of $114.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19.
About Wolters Kluwer
See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.