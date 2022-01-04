Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the November 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,819.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $106.91 and a 1-year high of $114.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

