WoodTrust Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

LRCX opened at $725.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $654.52 and a 200 day moving average of $620.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $473.32 and a 52-week high of $731.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

