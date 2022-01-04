WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,181 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,181 ($15.91).

Several analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.51) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($18.33) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.11) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($16.04) price objective on WPP in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,142.11 ($15.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,086.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.65. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 748.65 ($10.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,148 ($15.47). The company has a market cap of £13.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.37.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.