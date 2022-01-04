Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Market Cap Hits $152,495.05

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $448.51 or 0.00966086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $152,495.05 and $880.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

