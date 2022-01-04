WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

WW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get WW International alerts:

NASDAQ:WW opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. WW International has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in WW International by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WW International by 661.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in WW International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.