XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Financial Contrast

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) and ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

XBiotech has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADC Therapeutics has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.5% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of XBiotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and ADC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech -91.99% -3.86% -3.81% ADC Therapeutics N/A -94.51% -48.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XBiotech and ADC Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A ADC Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

ADC Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $45.20, indicating a potential upside of 129.56%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than XBiotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XBiotech and ADC Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech $40,000.00 8,754.91 -$11.22 million ($0.43) -26.79 ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million 579.69 -$246.29 million ($3.28) -6.00

XBiotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADC Therapeutics. XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADC Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADC Therapeutics beats XBiotech on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 that is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of selected advanced tumors; and ADCT-602, and a Phase I/II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901 for the treatment of selected advanced solid tumors. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S, Bergenbio AS, and Synaffix B.V. ADC Therapeutics SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

