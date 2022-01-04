Xend Finance Achieves Market Cap of $12.74 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market cap of $12.74 million and $578,348.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00074968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.80 or 0.08229471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00079485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.56 or 0.99781773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

