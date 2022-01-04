Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded to “Top Pick” at BWS Financial

BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $19.54 on Monday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

