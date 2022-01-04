Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,485,000 after purchasing an additional 68,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.