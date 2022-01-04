Xponance Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,464,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of ED opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

