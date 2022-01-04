Xponance Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $245.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $249.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.55 and its 200 day moving average is $214.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

