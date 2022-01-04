Xponance Inc. Sells 4,281 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

