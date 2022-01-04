Xponance Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.73.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

