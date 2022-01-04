Xponance Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.48.

ZBH stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

