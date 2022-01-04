Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.16. 1,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 224,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

