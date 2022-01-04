Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of YSG opened at $2.13 on Friday. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $952.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 201.5% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 977,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 154.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

