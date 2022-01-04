Yield Guild Games Reaches Market Capitalization of $368.70 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $368.70 million and approximately $32.23 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $5.33 or 0.00011391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00063878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00072747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.64 or 0.08153833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00080660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,832.97 or 1.00079830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,167,370 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

