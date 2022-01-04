Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) will announce $354.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.99 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $385.04 million during the quarter.

LTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $17.53 on Friday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

