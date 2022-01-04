Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Brokerages predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post $137.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.02 million and the highest is $147.88 million. SFL posted sales of $114.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $499.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 227.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SFL during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the third quarter valued at $99,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

